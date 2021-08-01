BitCore (BTX) Price Tops $0.41 on Major Exchanges

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 1st. BitCore has a market capitalization of $7.44 million and $774,813.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001019 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BitCore has traded up 11.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,335.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,603.58 or 0.06454789 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $539.71 or 0.01338050 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.19 or 0.00355006 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00127552 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $239.35 or 0.00593396 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007582 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.15 or 0.00357383 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.20 or 0.00290556 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

