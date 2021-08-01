BitForex Token (BF) Price Up 8.7% This Week

BitForex Token (CURRENCY:BF) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One BitForex Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BitForex Token has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. BitForex Token has a market cap of $12.14 million and $260,335.00 worth of BitForex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BitForex Token

BF is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2018. BitForex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,274,185,558 coins. BitForex Token’s official message board is t.me/BitForexOfficial . BitForex Token’s official Twitter account is @bitforexcom . The official website for BitForex Token is bitforex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the Republic of Seychelles and based in Singapore, BitForex is a multi-cryptocurrency Exchange platform. It provides users with the tools to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them. The main digital currencies available on BitForex are BTC, ETH, NEO, TRX, and GOT. Additionally, the platform has its own native token named BF which mining is daily distributed between its holders. The BitForex Token (BF) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be used by the BitForex members as a medium to exchange value and access transaction fees discounts or exclusive airdrops. “

Buying and Selling BitForex Token

