Bitgear (GEAR) Market Cap Reaches $788,549.41

Bitgear (CURRENCY:GEAR) traded down 42.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Bitgear coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitgear has traded up 6% against the dollar. Bitgear has a total market cap of $788,549.41 and approximately $28,115.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002425 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00046817 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00103292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00136212 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,303.49 or 1.00130955 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $342.30 or 0.00829831 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002543 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,498,647 coins. Bitgear’s official message board is medium.com/bitgear . Bitgear’s official Twitter account is @bitgeario and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitgear’s official website is www.bitgear.io

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitgear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitgear using one of the exchanges listed above.

