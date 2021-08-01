Bithao Trading 2.9% Lower This Week (BHAO)

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Bithao has a total market cap of $12.65 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bithao has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. One Bithao coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000567 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00055657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00014664 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.91 or 0.00786367 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005289 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00039756 BTC.

Bithao Profile

Bithao (BHAO) is a coin. Bithao’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,162,201 coins. Bithao’s official website is bithao.io/bithao-home . Bithao’s official message board is N/A

According to CryptoCompare, “BitHAO was initiated to change the rather restricted global market environment into a much more efficient and convenient one. In order to accomplish this, BitHAO is designed to start three businesses – ZZ Talk app, World Pay, and World Mall. “

Buying and Selling Bithao

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bithao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bithao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bithao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

