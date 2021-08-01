BitMax Token (BTMX) Trading 35.9% Higher Over Last Week

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. BitMax Token has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and approximately $13.93 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitMax Token coin can now be bought for about $1.85 or 0.00003421 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitMax Token has traded up 35.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00054734 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00014714 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $323.52 or 0.00781145 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005348 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00039802 BTC.

About BitMax Token

BitMax Token is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitMax Token is medium.com/bitmax-io . BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BitMax Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitMax Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitMax Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

