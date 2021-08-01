Bitradio (BRO) Trading 21.1% Higher Over Last Week

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $63,594.79 and $15.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006892 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00008259 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.39 or 0.00268578 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,215,147 coins and its circulating supply is 10,215,142 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

