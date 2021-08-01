Bitradio Trading Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitradio has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $61,011.78 and approximately $15.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007093 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00008235 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.51 or 0.00313028 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,215,607 coins and its circulating supply is 10,215,603 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

