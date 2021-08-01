BITTO (BITTO) Price Reaches $0.16

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. One BITTO coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000375 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BITTO has traded up 38.8% against the dollar. BITTO has a total market cap of $473,507.23 and $374,153.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BITTO alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.34 or 0.00388021 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000207 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000060 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001320 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $339.48 or 0.00816454 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003606 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000049 BTC.

BITTO Profile

BITTO is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 coins and its circulating supply is 3,036,861 coins. The Reddit community for BITTO is https://reddit.com/r/bittoexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BITTO’s official message board is medium.com/@bittoexchange . The official website for BITTO is www.bittoexchange.com . BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BITTO is a crypto financial platform. It provides the users with a set of investment tools, which allows them to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them through the BITTO Trading Exchange or to access crypto banking features by using the BITTO Banking System. In addition, a lending platform is available at BITTO for the users who wish to perform P2P (Peer to Peer) lending contracts. The BITTO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the official digital asset of BITTO and it will primarily serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the community. “

Buying and Selling BITTO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITTO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITTO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITTO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITTO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.