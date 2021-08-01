BITTO Reaches Market Cap of $466,871.96 (BITTO)

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One BITTO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000387 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BITTO has traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. BITTO has a total market cap of $466,871.96 and approximately $343,030.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BITTO alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.32 or 0.00420923 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000201 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000062 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001308 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $333.51 or 0.00839006 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000050 BTC.

BITTO Profile

BITTO is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 coins and its circulating supply is 3,036,861 coins. The Reddit community for BITTO is https://reddit.com/r/bittoexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . BITTO’s official message board is medium.com/@bittoexchange . The official website for BITTO is www.bittoexchange.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BITTO is a crypto financial platform. It provides the users with a set of investment tools, which allows them to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them through the BITTO Trading Exchange or to access crypto banking features by using the BITTO Banking System. In addition, a lending platform is available at BITTO for the users who wish to perform P2P (Peer to Peer) lending contracts. The BITTO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the official digital asset of BITTO and it will primarily serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the community. “

BITTO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITTO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITTO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITTO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITTO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.