BitTube (TUBE) Reaches One Day Volume of $1,046.00

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 1st. BitTube has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and $1,046.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitTube has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitTube alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $247.18 or 0.00598976 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 64.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 317,128,518 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.