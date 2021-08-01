Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDGR) Short Interest Update

Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDGR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the June 30th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,493,516,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BDGR stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Black Dragon Resource Companies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

About Black Dragon Resource Companies

Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, production, and sale of oil and natural gas, and oil and natural gas properties primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as Black Dragon Resource, Inc and changed its name to Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc in December 2004.

