BlackHat (BLKC) Market Capitalization Tops $3.16 Million

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One BlackHat coin can now be bought for about $1.32 or 0.00003329 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BlackHat has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. BlackHat has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and approximately $188,788.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00045512 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00101822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.58 or 0.00135416 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,498.53 or 0.99832387 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.47 or 0.00835274 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlackHat Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

BlackHat Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackHat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackHat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

