BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,200 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the June 30th total of 67,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $16.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.0746 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 412.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

