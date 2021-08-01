BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Holdings Lowered by Heritage Way Advisors LLC

Heritage Way Advisors LLC decreased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up 2.2% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in BlackRock by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 121,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,327,000 after purchasing an additional 67,799 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in BlackRock by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in BlackRock by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 242,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $174,966,000 after purchasing an additional 33,192 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BlackRock by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 362,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $261,744,000 after purchasing an additional 21,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Barclays raised their price target on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $943.17.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,949 shares of company stock worth $29,423,259 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK traded down $2.22 on Friday, reaching $867.17. The stock had a trading volume of 503,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,323. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $876.84. The company has a market cap of $132.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $531.39 and a 12-month high of $920.31.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.