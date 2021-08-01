BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Short Interest Down 21.6% in July

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the June 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIY. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $445,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 15,667 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 108,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares during the period. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MIY opened at $15.80 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

