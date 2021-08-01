BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,200 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the June 30th total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MQY. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the first quarter worth about $6,373,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the first quarter worth about $2,287,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 102.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 118,088 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the second quarter worth about $846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.38% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund alerts:

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.60. The stock had a trading volume of 66,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,485. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.66. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.