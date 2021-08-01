Blank Wallet Hits Market Capitalization of $10.32 Million (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Blank Wallet has a total market cap of $10.32 million and $300,172.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar. One Blank Wallet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00046987 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00103141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.13 or 0.00136768 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,110.99 or 1.00175249 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.97 or 0.00835725 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002561 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

