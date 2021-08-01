BLAST (BLAST) Trading 20.8% Higher Over Last Week

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One BLAST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. BLAST has a market capitalization of $19,853.95 and approximately $234.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BLAST has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00006092 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006949 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000113 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000074 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000194 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

