BLink (BLINK) Price Reaches $0.0268 on Major Exchanges

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. BLink has a market capitalization of $4.95 million and approximately $44,902.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BLink has traded down 34% against the dollar. One BLink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0268 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00055059 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002629 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00014600 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $316.51 or 0.00797691 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005416 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00090225 BTC.

BLink (BLINK) is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,346,366 coins. The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

