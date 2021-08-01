Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 1,527.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,368 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Blink Charging worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLNK. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Blink Charging by 499,370.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 339,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,959,000 after purchasing an additional 339,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Blink Charging by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,254,000 after acquiring an additional 215,232 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Blink Charging by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 339,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after acquiring an additional 161,057 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Blink Charging in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,774,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Blink Charging by 708.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 101,570 shares during the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLNK. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $58.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Blink Charging has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

BLNK stock opened at $34.53 on Friday. Blink Charging Co. has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.12 and a beta of 3.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.65.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 310.60% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

