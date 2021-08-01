Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Trading 11% Lower This Week (BCUG)

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.27 or 0.00007992 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market capitalization of $4.34 million and $2.13 million worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00055100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002569 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00014491 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $318.24 or 0.00776715 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00039329 BTC.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,474,642 coins and its circulating supply is 1,324,380 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

