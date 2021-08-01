Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) Price Hits $0.0037

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a total market cap of $429,535.79 and $1,323.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blockmason Credit Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00055201 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002605 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00014603 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $321.65 or 0.00784135 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005333 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00039729 BTC.

About Blockmason Credit Protocol

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CRYPTO:BCPT) is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. The official website for Blockmason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io . The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockmason Credit Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockmason Credit Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockmason Credit Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.