Blockpass (PASS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $65.00

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 1st. Blockpass has a market cap of $600,400.19 and approximately $65.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockpass coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Blockpass has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00055619 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002634 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014580 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.80 or 0.00798666 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00091211 BTC.

Blockpass Coin Profile

Blockpass (CRYPTO:PASS) is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Blockpass Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

