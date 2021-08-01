Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 966.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,364 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.07% of Bloom Energy worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 61,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 7.5% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 71.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $50,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,226 shares in the company, valued at $5,482,784.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $33,449.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,145.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 313,053 shares of company stock valued at $6,766,856 over the last 90 days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BE opened at $21.80 on Friday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 3.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.04.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $194.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.27 million. Analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.11.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

