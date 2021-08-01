Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.95.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $4,177,098.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,257.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6,584.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,843,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,896 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $68,690,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $63,058,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,071,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 95.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,903,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,477,000 after purchasing an additional 928,618 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $25.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.29. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $32.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.20.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

