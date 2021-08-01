bluebird bio’s (BLUE) Buy Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at SVB Leerink in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.69.

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.37. bluebird bio has a 12 month low of $24.24 and a 12 month high of $68.39.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.02) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 257.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 0.3% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 120,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in bluebird bio by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in bluebird bio by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 23,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 8.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in bluebird bio by 44.0% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

