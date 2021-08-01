BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 832,100 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the June 30th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 771,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

NYSE DHF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,071. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $3.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 27.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 13.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income. The firm invests its assets in income securities of U.S. issuers rated below investment grade quality or unrated income securities that The Dreyfus Corp., serving as the fund’s investment manager and administrator.

