BOLT 24 Hour Volume Hits $250,219.00 (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last seven days, BOLT has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. BOLT has a market cap of $3.79 million and approximately $250,219.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOLT coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00054464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002601 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00014576 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $327.43 or 0.00789607 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005344 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00039348 BTC.

About BOLT

BOLT (BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global . The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

Buying and Selling BOLT

