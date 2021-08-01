BOLT (BOLT) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.87 Million

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. During the last seven days, BOLT has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. BOLT has a market capitalization of $3.87 million and $297,868.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOLT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BOLT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00054968 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002627 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00014486 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.81 or 0.00794995 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005497 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00087354 BTC.

BOLT Coin Profile

BOLT (BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global . The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

BOLT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.