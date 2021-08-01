BOMB (BOMB) Trading Up 45.6% Over Last 7 Days

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 1st. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and $226,802.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for $2.32 or 0.00005640 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded up 45.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,114.89 or 1.00137132 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00031253 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005804 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00069778 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000743 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00009637 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000128 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 905,355 coins and its circulating supply is 904,567 coins. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

