Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,432.33.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,239 shares of company stock worth $2,764,604 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,831,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 714.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Booking by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,178.26 on Friday. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,589.00 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,247.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.42 billion, a PE ratio of 127.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking will post 35.7 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

