Boosted Finance (BOOST) Price Tops $3.62

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 1st. Boosted Finance has a market cap of $216,449.98 and $68,813.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $3.62 or 0.00009092 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded down 33.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00045599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00101579 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.07 or 0.00135944 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,707.37 or 0.99829697 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.68 or 0.00831382 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boosted Finance Coin Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

