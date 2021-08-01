Boosted Finance Price Tops $3.68 on Major Exchanges (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 1st. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $3.68 or 0.00008876 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $220,332.38 and approximately $53,470.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Boosted Finance has traded down 26.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00043421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00101869 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00133599 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,467.92 or 0.99989073 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $340.56 or 0.00821167 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

