Boson Protocol Trading Down 1.1% Over Last Week (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00002184 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $34.91 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Boson Protocol Profile

BOSON is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,806,839 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

