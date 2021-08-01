Bottos (BTO) 24-Hour Volume Tops $12,023.00

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 1st. Bottos has a market capitalization of $660,208.49 and approximately $12,023.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bottos coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bottos has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00055423 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002607 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00014569 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $320.37 or 0.00781820 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005322 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00039391 BTC.

About Bottos

Bottos is a coin. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 coins. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos . The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Bottos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

