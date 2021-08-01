Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,182 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Brady were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Brady by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Brady by 1,986.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Brady by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Brady by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brady by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Brady stock opened at $54.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.04. Brady Co. has a 1 year low of $37.47 and a 1 year high of $61.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Brady had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

BRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brady from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

In related news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $55,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,675.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

