Bread (BRD) Market Cap Tops $10.62 Million

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. During the last week, Bread has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. One Bread coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000288 BTC on major exchanges. Bread has a total market cap of $10.62 million and approximately $428,931.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bread Coin Profile

Bread is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Buying and Selling Bread

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

