BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:SIMLD) versus Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Head to Head Contrast

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:SIMLD) and Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 3.78, suggesting that its share price is 278% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cambium Networks has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BrewBilt Brewing and Cambium Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrewBilt Brewing N/A N/A -1,533.95% Cambium Networks 12.81% 64.87% 20.40%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BrewBilt Brewing and Cambium Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrewBilt Brewing $90,000.00 23.90 -$1.32 million N/A N/A Cambium Networks $278.46 million 4.16 $18.58 million $0.70 62.93

Cambium Networks has higher revenue and earnings than BrewBilt Brewing.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.1% of Cambium Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 66.8% of Cambium Networks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BrewBilt Brewing and Cambium Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A Cambium Networks 0 1 7 0 2.88

Cambium Networks has a consensus target price of $48.67, indicating a potential upside of 10.48%. Given Cambium Networks’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cambium Networks is more favorable than BrewBilt Brewing.

Summary

Cambium Networks beats BrewBilt Brewing on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BrewBilt Brewing Company Profile

BrewBilt Brewing Company develops, manufactures, markets, and owns broadcast equipment and software for broadcast studios worldwide. The company also provides DirecTV services to high-rise apartments, condominiums, and large commercial office buildings in the San Francisco metropolitan area, as well as Internet services. In addition, it provides cold-water CBD/hemp extraction systems. BrewBilt Brewing Company is based in Grass Valley, California.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point backhaul, point-to-multipoint distribution, Wi-Fi access, cnMatrix ethernet enterprise switching, cnReach IIoT, cnVision video surveillance transport, and cnMaestro and network management tools and solutions. It also offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at 2 gigabytes per second. The company also offers cnPilot and Xirrus Wi-Fi solution provides distributed access to individual users in indoor settings, such as office complexes, and outdoor settings, such as athletic stadiums; cnReach solutions offer narrow-band connectivity for sensors and devices; embedded proprietary RF technology and software enables automated optimization of data flow at the outermost points in the network; and cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution provides the interface between wireless and wired networks. It serves medium-sized wireless internet service providers, enterprises, and government agencies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Vector Cambium Holdings (Cayman), Ltd. and changed its name to Cambium Networks Corporation in 2018. The was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.

