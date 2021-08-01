Bridge Mutual (BMI) Trading 2.8% Higher This Week

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. Bridge Mutual has a market capitalization of $28.30 million and $458,402.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001351 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bridge Mutual has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bridge Mutual

Bridge Mutual’s launch date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,674,604 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Bridge Mutual Coin Trading

