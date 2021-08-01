Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 183.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,087 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $9,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,288,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,438,000 after buying an additional 1,317,666 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,247,000 after buying an additional 625,557 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,014,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,359,000 after buying an additional 602,247 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $89,203,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,550,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,913,000 after buying an additional 321,792 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $458,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $408,254.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,026.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,530 shares of company stock worth $982,905. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $149.50 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.86 and a 52 week high of $182.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,492.08 and a beta of 0.85.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $390.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BFAM. raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

