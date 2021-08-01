Brokerages Anticipate Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings. Carpenter Technology posted earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to $0.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Carpenter Technology.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.23. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.02%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE CRS traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.15. 301,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.20. Carpenter Technology has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $49.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 6.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 6.0% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 8.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

