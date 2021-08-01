Brokerages Anticipate Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $872.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) will report $872.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carter’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $865.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $878.40 million. Carter’s reported sales of $865.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full year sales of $3.36 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Carter’s.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 34.55%. The company had revenue of $746.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRI. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Carter’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.80.

In related news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $220,272.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,113.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $816,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Carter’s by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,232,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $376,371,000 after acquiring an additional 172,571 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Carter’s by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,922,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $348,798,000 after acquiring an additional 358,572 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carter’s by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $152,156,000 after acquiring an additional 538,330 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Carter’s by 317.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,536,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,526 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Carter’s by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,031,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,774,000 after acquiring an additional 252,324 shares during the period.

NYSE CRI opened at $97.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.13. Carter’s has a 12-month low of $76.01 and a 12-month high of $116.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41.

Carter's

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

