Brokerages Anticipate Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) to Announce $1.71 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) will report earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.68 and the highest is $1.73. Crown Castle International posted earnings per share of $1.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full-year earnings of $6.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.71 to $6.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.14 to $7.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,802,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,935. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.13. The company has a market cap of $83.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.27, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.37. Crown Castle International has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $204.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,432.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 459,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 59,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $563,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 558,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,891,000 after acquiring an additional 117,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

