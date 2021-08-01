Brokerages Anticipate JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.28 Billion

Equities analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) will post $38.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for JD.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.97 billion to $38.61 billion. JD.com reported sales of $28.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JD.com will report full year sales of $146.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $143.98 billion to $149.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $179.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $171.69 billion to $184.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.24. The firm had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on JD. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.43.

JD stock opened at $70.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.76. The firm has a market cap of $94.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. JD.com has a 52 week low of $59.90 and a 52 week high of $108.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $979,596,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $363,951,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,440,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,832,002,000 after buying an additional 3,657,052 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the second quarter worth approximately $242,791,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 184.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,651,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $392,282,000 after buying an additional 3,013,962 shares during the period. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

