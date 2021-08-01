Brokerages Anticipate New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $172.74 Million

Brokerages expect New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) to post $172.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $173.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $172.30 million. New Relic posted sales of $162.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Relic will report full year sales of $710.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $709.70 million to $710.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $797.33 million, with estimates ranging from $787.60 million to $807.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. New Relic had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 39.09%. The firm had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. New Relic’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of New Relic from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Relic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.89.

NEWR opened at $69.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. New Relic has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $81.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.88.

In other news, insider William Staples sold 3,587 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $208,835.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,513.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,867,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,192 shares of company stock worth $4,392,366 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in New Relic by 1.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Relic during the first quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in New Relic by 102.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new position in New Relic during the first quarter worth about $2,152,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in New Relic by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 250,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,411,000 after acquiring an additional 21,841 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

