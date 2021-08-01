Brokerages Anticipate Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $545.08 Million

Analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) will post $545.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $542.62 million and the highest estimate coming in at $547.55 million. Surgery Partners reported sales of $374.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full-year sales of $2.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Surgery Partners.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). The company had revenue of $512.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.22 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%.

SGRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

In other news, insider Jennifer Baldock sold 49,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $2,569,450.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,463 shares in the company, valued at $7,825,580.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anthony Taparo sold 63,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $3,214,373.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,543.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,624 shares of company stock valued at $8,868,834 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 36,591.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,573 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 24.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,957,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,657,000 after purchasing an additional 386,547 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,331,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,779,000 after purchasing an additional 61,789 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 1,057.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 827,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,641,000 after purchasing an additional 756,332 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 488.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 824,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,514,000 after purchasing an additional 684,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

SGRY stock opened at $54.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Surgery Partners has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $69.58.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

