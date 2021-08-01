Brokerages Anticipate T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to Announce $0.51 EPS

Brokerages forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) will post $0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. T-Mobile US reported earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $4.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $6.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on TMUS. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Redburn Partners started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.76.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $1,308,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,122 shares in the company, valued at $25,535,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,429,106. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $512,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 15.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 95,099 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after acquiring an additional 12,549 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $1,522,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 386,986 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,047,000 after acquiring an additional 20,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock opened at $144.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $179.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.75. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $105.05 and a one year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

