Brokerages Anticipate Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.04. Vertex Energy reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $1.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 107.48%. The company had revenue of $58.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.78 million.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

NASDAQ VTNR traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $8.61. 548,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,426. The firm has a market cap of $445.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Vertex Energy has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $14.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.52.

In related news, Director Timothy C. Harvey sold 143,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $1,496,027.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 65,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $730,449.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 376,532 shares of company stock worth $3,833,174. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Energy during the first quarter worth $3,549,000. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Energy by 236.2% during the second quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 2,226,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,451,000 after buying an additional 1,563,967 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Energy by 345.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 721,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 559,718 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Energy during the first quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Energy by 36.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 56,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

