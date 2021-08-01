Brokerages Anticipate Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) will report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.89. Virtu Financial posted earnings per share of $1.72 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 56.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $728.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.85 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 20.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VIRT. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Virtu Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.74. 1,130,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,662. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of -0.29. Virtu Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $3,606,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 63.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 151.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,990,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,064 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 15.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,099,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,450,000 after purchasing an additional 962,145 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 100.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,455,000 after purchasing an additional 878,675 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 380.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 959,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,778,000 after purchasing an additional 759,358 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,604,000. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

