Brokerages Anticipate Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) will post $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance posted earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full-year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $4.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

WBA stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.15. The company had a trading volume of 9,694,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,309,178. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.52. The stock has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.45%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $312,858,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,122,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907,100 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $141,894,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 454.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $135,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,235 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $110,481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

